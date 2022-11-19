Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM Modi to formally inaugurate month-long 'Kashi-Tamil Samagam' today in Varanasi

Kashi-Tamil Samagam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the month-long "Kashi-Tamil Samagam" today (November 19). The event, scheduled to be held at Kashi Hindu University will open the door for the rediscovery of the North and South's ancient civilizational ties and centuries-old intellectual relationship.

The Yogi Adityanath-led administration in the state has made an utmost effort to organise the "Kashi-Tamil Samagam" in the revered city of Varanasi on a grand scale and to introduce the people of Uttar Pradesh to Dravidian culture as well as the culture, cuisine, and music of Tamil Nadu.

Varanasi gears up to greet guests from Tamil Nadu

According to reports, enthusiasm is high in Varanasi regarding Tamil Sangamam, as the holy city has been decorated to welcome guests coming from the land of Rameshwar.

The decorations and preparations at Varanasi's ghats, including the Srikashi Vishwanath Temple, have been given the final touches. Meanwhile, People in the region are addressing the customary greeting "Har Har Mahadev" and "Vanakkam" (salutations) in Tamil to eradicate the differences.

PM to unveil books on Tirukkural and Kasi-Tamil culture

The Prime Minister will also unveil books on Tirukkural and Kasi-Tamil culture to kick off the month-long Kasi Tamil Sangamam. Additionally, he will honour the Aadinams (Abbots) of Tamil Nadu's Matha temples and seek their blessings. Further, the PM is also anticipated to interact with over 200 students from Tamil Nadu.

The Ministry of Education has collaborated with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, the Ministries of Culture, Textiles, Railways, Tourism, Food Processing, and Information and Broadcasting to host the Kashi Tamil Sangamam.

The initiative intends to give scholars, students, philosophers, craftspeople, traders, artists, and individuals from other walks of life a chance to interact, and exchange knowledge, best practises, and cultural insights between the two regions.

IIT Madras and BHU are programme's implementing organisations

The programme is in line with NEP 2020's emphasis on merging the wealth of Indian Knowledge Systems with contemporary knowledge systems. The programme's two implementing organisations are IIT Madras and BHU.

More than 2500 delegates from Tamil Nadu are expected to visit Varanasi for eight days including students, teachers, writers, artists, spiritual seekers, business owners, professionals, and others.

“They will participate in seminars, LEC-DEMS (Lecture Demonstrations), site visits etc in special programmes curated for each of the 12 categories to interact with local people of the same trade, profession and interest,” the ministry said.

It should be noted that the delegates are also expected to visit places of interest in and around Varanasi including Prayagraj and Ayodhya.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Kashi Tamil Sangamam train flagged off | All you need to know

Latest India News