PM Modi to attend 'All India Conference of Police DGs/IGs' on January 6-7 in Rajasthan: Check what's on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the 'All India Conference of Director Generals/Inspector Generals of Police' at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur on January 6-7. The three-day conference, from January 5 to 7, will cover a wide array of topics related to policing and internal security. These topics include cybercrime, technology in policing, counter-terrorism challenges, left-wing extremism, prison reforms, and other pertinent issues, as stated by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The conference's agenda also emphasizes deliberations on the roadmap for implementing new criminal laws. Additionally, there will be discussions on futuristic themes in policing and security, addressing challenges posed by emerging technologies such as AI, Deepfake, and exploring effective ways to tackle them.

Theme of the conference

The conference also provides an opportunity to identify tangible action points and monitor their progress, which is also presented before the prime minister every year. The conference is the culmination of extensive deliberations involving police and intelligence officers from district, state and national levels on identified themes, the statement said. Best practices from States/UTs under each of the themes will be presented at the conference so that states can learn from each other, it said. Since 2014, the Prime Minister has taken a keen interest in the DGP conference.

In a departure from the past, where prime ministers had a symbolic presence, the incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi actively participates in all major sessions of the conference, according to the PMO statement. It highlights that PM Modi not only attentively listens to all inputs but also promotes open and informal discussions to foster the emergence of new ideas, the statement added.

Aim of the conference

This year's conference includes free-flowing thematic discussions over breakfast, lunch, and dinner. These sessions aim to provide senior police officials with the opportunity to share their perspectives and recommendations on crucial policing and internal security issues with the Prime Minister.

Previous conferences held at these places

Since 2014, PM Modi has advocated for the organization of annual DGP conferences nationwide. Previous conferences were held in Guwahati in 2014, Dhordo in the Rann of Kutch in 2015, the National Police Academy in Hyderabad in 2016, the BSF Academy in Tekanpur in 2017, Kevadiya in 2018, IISER in Pune in 2019, Police Headquarters in Lucknow in 2021, and the National Agricultural Science Complex in PUSA, Delhi in 2023.

Continuing this tradition, the conference is set to take place in Jaipur this year. The event will be attended by the Union Home Minister, the National Security Advisor, MOS for Home Affairs, the Cabinet Secretary, senior officials, DGP of States/UTs, and Heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organizations, among others.

