PM Modi attacks oppn at Kerala rally, asks why do INDI Alliance members love trampling over people’s faith

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a rally in Kerala's Thrissur officially sounding the poll bugle for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi unleashed a scathing attack on opposition's I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc, saying the alliance members love trampling over people’s faith.

Why do INDI Alliance members love trampling over people’s faith, he asked adding in contrast, BJP prefers ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’

"INDI alliance hurts our faith. They have made temples and our festivals also a medium for plunder. The kind of politics being done with Thrissur Pooram is unfortunate. The kind of chaos that has emerged in Sabarimala has caused a lot of inconvenience to the devotees. This is proof of the incompetence of the state government here," PM Modi added.

Underlined his government's women empowerment measures, particularly the Women's Reservation Bill, he stressed that these initiatives were a part of "Modi's Guarantee".

In a fiery speech at a massive women-only event organised by the BJP in this central Kerala city, Modi reiterated "Modiyude Guarantee" (Modi's Guarantee) in Malayalam as many as 17 times.

The prime minister highlighted the achievements of his government in empowering women, citing various initiatives such as Ujjwala, tap water connections, toilets, Mudra loans, and more.

PM Modi also said he guaranteed freedom for Muslim women from triple talaq and fulfilled it honestly.

Asserting that the progress of the poor, women, youth and farmers will ensure national growth, he also said there is a buzz around 'Modi's Guarantee'.

"A buzz has swept across the entire country, centered on Modi's Guarantee. Over the past decade, numerous schemes have been implemented to enhance the quality of women's lives," the prime minister said.

