PM Modi to address nation at 8 PM today on 'vital aspects relating to COVID-19 menace'

Image Source : PTI PM Modi to address nation at 8pm tonight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 pm on the coronavirus outbreak. This is his second address to the nation since Thursday, when he called for a "Janata Curfew" on Sunday, a 14-hour self-quarantine to fight the spread of coronavirus. The prime minister tweeted out saying that during his address this evening, he will talk on the “vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19”. "I will address the nation at 8 pm today on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted.

Nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday. As cases of the viral infection surged, authorities have put almost the entire country under lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.

A total of 32 states and Union territories have declared complete lockdown so far covering 560 districts, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.