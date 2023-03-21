Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM security breach: Punjab govt orders disciplinary proceedings against ex-DGP, two other police officers

PM Modi security breach: In a recent development to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach incident in Punjab last year, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered the initiation of "disciplinary proceedings for major penalty" against former DGP S Chattopadhyaya and two other police officers.

According to reports, apart from Chattopadhyaya, the disciplinary proceedings for major penalty will be initiated against Inderbir Singh, the then deputy inspector general (DIG) of police of Ferozepur range, and Harmandeep Singh Hans, the then senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Ferozepur. These officers have been asked to submit their responses.

According to the Home Affairs department's communication to the Personnel department issued on Monday, Mann also decided that explanations be sought from Naresh Arora, the then ADGP (Law and Order), G Nageshwara Rao, the then ADGP Cyber Crime, Mukhvinder Singh Chhina, the then IGP Patiala Range, Rakesh Agrawal, the then IG Counter Intelligence and Nodal Officer, Surjeet Singh, the then DIG Faridkot, and Charanjit Singh, the then SSP Moga, as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against them as recommended in the Supreme Court-constituted inquiry committee report.

The move came after the Supreme Court-appointed committee, which probed the security breach during PM Modi's visit to Punjab in January 2022, had indicted several state officers for lapses.

About PM Modi's security breach incident

On January 5, 2022, Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur after which he returned from Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Last year on January 12, the top court had appointed the committee to probe the breach, saying these questions cannot be left to "one­-sided inquiries" as they needed "judicially trained independent minds" to investigate. It should be mentioned here that the Union Home Secretary had last month written to the Punjab chief secretary to submit an action taken report in the matter.

