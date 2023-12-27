PM Modi shares glimpse of school students celebrating Christmas during PMO tour | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (X) PM Modi shares glimpse of school students celebrating Christmas during PMO tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (December 27) shared a video of school students sharing their delight while taking a tour of his residence on the occasion of Christmas.

The PM said it seems his office passed the ultimate test as the children gave it a thumbs-up.

The video showed students being taken through different parts of his residence, including the prime minister's office (PMO) and the conference room which hosts Union Cabinet meetings.

"It was a great great opportunity. I hope there are many opportunities ahead like this," said one of the young visitors.

The group of students is also heard singing Christmas and New Year wishes during the interaction the prime minister had with the members of the Christian community.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Curious young minds traversing across 7, LKM clearly made for a great experience. Seems my office passed the ultimate test - they gave it a thumbs up!"

PM address to Christian community on Christmas:

While addressing the Christian community, PM Modi said Jesus Christ's life is a message that is centered on compassion and service.

"Christmas is a day when we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. This is also an occasion to remember his life's message and values. He lived the ideals of kindness and service. He worked on making an inclusive society that had justice for everyone. These ideals are working as a guiding light for the development journey of our country," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also praised the contributions of the Christian community to the freedom movement and highlighted the various intellectual thinkers and leaders. He underlined that Gandhiji himself had said that the Non-Cooperation Movement was conceived under the patronage of Sushil Kumar Rudra, Principal of St. Stephen's College.

He highlighted the crucial role played by the Christian community in giving direction to society and mentioned active participation in social service towards the poor and the deprived. He also noted their contributions in important areas of education and healthcare. Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, commemorated on December 25.

