PM Modi's YouTube channel surpasses 20 million subscribers, establishing global leadership presence

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India has made another big news where his YouTube channel has reportedly surpassed 20 million subscribers. This has made him the sole global leader with such a significant following in the online space. The channel witnesses 4.5 billion+ views, which is said to be a substantial lead over its international counterparts.

Global leaders on YouTube subscriptions: PM Modi leads

As mentioned, PM Modi's YouTube channel has crossed the biggest subscriber milestone, making him the undisputed global leader who has gained popularity across the online space. Jair Bolsonaro, who is the former president of Brazil, on the other hand- holds the second spot with 6.4 million+ subscribers and has been trailing far behind the impressive count of the Indian PM.

PM Modi's YouTube followers: Over 4.5 billion views have set a global benchmark

The personal YouTube channel of PM Modi has achieved a remarkable subscription number, but it has garnered around 4.5 billion views, by establishing a significant lead over his global competitors. The milestone has reinforced Modi's capacity to leverage digital platforms for effective communication.

Global leaders who are present on YouTube

PM Modi has surpassed the other global leaders on YouTube by a substantial margin when it comes to subscribers. Also, it is important to mention that Joe Biden, the US President has around 789,000 subscribers and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish President has around 316,000 subscribers.

On the other hand, one leader who is close to PM Modi is the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who has 224 million views.

