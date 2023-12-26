Here are 5 expected Apple products to launch in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple

In the growing tech world, people are eager to know what Apple has been potentially planning to release in 2024. The flagship iPhone 15 series, features a Dynamic Island design and is powered by a new M3 chipset, which already made waves. However, the excitement has continued like forever with rumoured launches, including Apple's Vision Pro headset and it is also said that the tech giant will be launching a potential rival to ChatGPT and Bard in the coming year. Here are a few expected devices from the company.

Apple Vision Pro - Mixed Reality headset

Rumours say that the new mixed reality to hit the market around January or February 2024, the Vision Pro mixed reality headset has garnered attention. Apple recently urged developers to prepare for its launch, signalling an imminent release.

Apple GPT

Although it has been unconfirmed by Apple, several reports have surfaced that state that Apple GPT, a generative AI model with a focus on the Ajax framework will launch this year. Positioned as a potential rival to ChatGPT, Apple is expected to foray into the AI landscape.

Apple Watch Series 10

This year was all about Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra, and as per the speculations, it hints at a special 10th-anniversary edition which will be launched in 2024, and will potentially be named as Apple Watch X or Apple Watch Series 10.

New iPads

In March 2024, people across the world will be witnessing an update to Apple's iPad Air, iPad Pro, and MacBook Air ranges. The tech giant might launch the new iPadOS 17.4, which will be powered by macOS 14.3.

AirPods 4

Like every year, 2024 will witness an update and will have the AirPods 4, which will feature two versions. The new AirPods might come with shorter stems, built-in speakers with noise cancellation, a redesigned case, and a USB-C port.

Image Source : FILEHere are 5 expected Apple products to launch in 2024

Although the above-mentioned devices are based on speculation, no confirmed word is out from the company. The tech giant continues to shape the future with technology and innovation.

ALSO READ: Google Chrome enhances password protection with real-time alerts | Details

Latest Technology News