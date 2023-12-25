Google Chrome enhances password protection with real-time alerts | Details

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE CHROME Google Chrome

Google has been reportedly introducing a significant update to its Chrome browser which aims at fortifying the security of Google account users. The new security update will provide immediate alerts if their passwords have been utilized elsewhere.

Automated safety check feature

Google offers a security feature which is called ‘Safety Check’ which is available in the Chrome browser. It offers insights into password strength, compromises and vulnerabilities.

The manual activation of this feature poses a challenge, and Google is all set to roll out an update that automates the security check process. Users will no longer be in need to enable it manually and it will run in the background.

Instant alerts for password breaches

The enhanced Safety Check feature will trigger instant alerts if someone illegally tries to access or uses your password. This real-time notification will further aim to notify the users of potential security breaches.

Comprehensive monitoring

For password protection, Google's safety feature further monitors the website which may grant access to the users, but it will no longer engage with them. The automated security check will autonomously remove the data from such websites and will enhance the overall account security.

Google has been committed to proactively securing the measures to reflect its ongoing efforts for safeguarding millions of sensitive information of the users. By automating the safety check process, Chrome aims to provide a more vigilant and seamless experience for the Chrome browser’s user.

