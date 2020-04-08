Adopt a poor family if you want to show true solidarity with me: PM Modi

PM Modi/File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to adopt a poor family till the coronavirus crisis ends if they wish to show "true solidarity" with him. "It has been brought to my knowledge that some people are running a campaign asking to stand for five minutes in the honour of Modi. In first glance, this looks like a mischief to drag Modi into a controversy. If at all you want to honour me, do it by taking care of at least one family till the coronavirus crisis ends. There is no greater honour for me than this," the prime minister said in his tweet today.

This is not the first time he urged people to help the needy and deprived in this hour of crisis. India is amid a 21-day shutdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Earlier on Wednesday, the prime minister interacted with floor leaders of opposition parties via video-conferencing. He said it will not be possible to end the lockdown on April 14 considering the present situation arising out of coronavirus crisis in the country. He said the entire world is currently facing the grave challenge of COVID-19. The present situation is epoch changing event in mankind's history and we must evolve to counter impact, he said.

ALSO READ | Not possible to lift lockdown: PM Modi to opposition leaders

ALSO READ | UP COVID-19 hotspots sealing: This is what you need to know

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News