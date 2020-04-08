Image Source : TWITTER Not possible to lift lockdown: PM Modi to opposition leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with Floor leaders of Opposition parties via video-conferencing. Addressing the leaders, He said that by all accounts, it will not be possible to end the lockdown on April 14, amid a spurt in coronavirus cases.

PM Modi reportedly told political leaders in the video conference that, "Life will not be the same again after COVID-19, said the PM, adding that there would be "pre-corona and post-corona"....Massive behavioural, social and personal changes will have to take place."

The prime minister is likely to hold another video conference with chief ministers to discuss the situation in detail.

India today saw 5,149 cases of novel coronavirus while the death toll rose to 149, indicating 25 new deaths in 12 hours, the biggest jump for the country so far.

