India coronavirus cases cross 5,000-mark; Maharashtra, TN, Delhi emerge hotspots. Check state-wise tally

India in the third week of its 21-day lockdown, the total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus surged to 5,194, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 cases in India has rose to 5,194 while death toll rises to 149, according to Health Ministry data published on Wednesday morning. With 25 confirmed deaths in just 12 hours, India observed its biggest jump in the death rate yet. Out of the total confirmed Covid-19 cases, 4643 are actives cases while 401 patients have been discharged or recovered from the highly contagious disease. One has migrated to another country, the data stated.

Of these, 5,194 Maharashtra becomes first state to cross 1,000-mark as it alone recorded 150 new cases — the highest single-day count across the country. Out of the total 1018 cases in Maharashtra so far, the highest 642 are from Mumbai, followed by 130 from Pune. The total cases have doubled in the past five days, as per the latest data.

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise (as per Health ministry):

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 70 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 305 1 4 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 27 0 0 5 Bihar 38 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 7 0 7 Chhattisgarh 10 9 0 8 Delhi 576 21 9 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 165 25 13 11 Haryana 147 28 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 18 2 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 116 4 2 14 Jharkhand 4 0 0 15 Karnataka 175 25 4 16 Kerala 336 70 2 17 Ladakh 14 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 229 0 13 19 Maharashtra 1018 79 64 20 Manipur 2 0 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 42 2 1 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 91 4 7 25 Rajasthan 328 21 3 26 Tamil Nadu 690 19 7 27 Telengana 364 35 7 28 Tripura 1 0 0 29 Uttarakhand 31 5 0 30 Uttar Pradesh 326 21 3 31 West Bengal 99 13 5 Total number of confirmed cases in India 5194* 402 149 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

As many as 25 deaths were reported on Tuesday. Among them was a 14-month-old boy, possibly the youngest Indian victim of the virus who died at the state-run hospital in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Delhi has 576 Covid-19 cases and nine deaths, with two fatalities recorded on Tuesday. Karnataka has recorded 12 new cases taking the state Covid-19 count to 175.

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded one more Covid-19 death and 15 positive cases on Tuesday, taking the death count to three and overall patient tally to 125.

Addressing the spread of this highly contagious virus, Indian Council of Medical Research's R Gangakhedkar said that 1,07,006 tests have been conducted till now. Currently, 136 government labs are working and 59 private labs have been given permission.

Adding to that, Lav Aggrawal, Health Ministry said, "A recent ICMR study shows that if one covid-19 patient doesn't follow lockdown orders or practice social distancing, then the patient can infect 406 people in 30 days."

Aggrawal also said, "63% of the deaths have been reported among people over 60 years age, 30% in age bracket of 40 to 60 years and 7% victims were below 40 years age."

