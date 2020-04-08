Hotspots in 15 UP districts including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut sealed with immediate effect

15 UP districts including Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut sealed with immediate effect

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to seal hotspots in 15 coronavirus-hit districts in order to contain the outbreak of COVID-19. The 15 districts include Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida), capital Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, Kanpur, Varanasi, Shamli, Bareilly, Bulandshahar, Firozabad, Maharajganj, Sitapur, Saharanpur and Basti. The districts will be under total lockdown with immediate effect. Even the supply of essential services will be done through home delivery, reports say. Announcing the decision Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary RK Tiwari said, "Anyone who breaks this will face consequences. Anybody who obstructs paramedical and health workers will face the law."

People living in these 15 districts can order essentials at home by calling the helpline number 112, the Chief Secretary announced. Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 326 coronavirus positive cases including 4 deaths. Noida, which is a hotspot, has so far reported 58 COVID-19 cases while Agra has 44 cases as of now. Meerut with 25 coronavirus cases is the third worst-hit Uttar Pradesh district. Total coronavirus positive cases in India has crossed 5,100 with Maharashtra being the worst-hit accounting for one-fifth of the total cases in the country.

