PM Modi responds to Lalu's 'PM has no family remark', says '140 crore people of country are my family'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated, and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects related to power, rail and road sectors worth more than Rs 56,000 crores in Adilabad, Telangana today (March 4), hit back at I.N.D.I.A bloc a day after its first poll rally in Patna.

While addressing a rally, PM Modi said 140 crore people of the country are his family in a vield response to RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav who attacked the prime minister over his family at 'Jan Vishwas Rally' in Patna. The RJD chief on Sunday, said, "What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own? He keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He is not even a true Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must shave his head and beard upon the demise of his parents. Modi did not do so when his mother died."

In Adilabad, PM Modi said the leaders of INDI Alliance, who are involved in corruption, dynasty and appeasement, have now come out with their real manifesto for the 2024 elections.

"When I question their dynasty politics, they start saying that Modi doesn't have a family...My life is like an open book. People of the country know and understand me very well...When I work late into the night and news comes out, lakhs of people write to me to not work so much and rest well. I left my home as a child with a dream in my eyes...That I will live for the people of the country, every moment of my life will be for you, I will not have personal dreams but your dreams will be my resolve. I will spend my life to fulfill your dreams and brighten the future of your children. That is why I say that crores of people in the country consider me as their own and love me like a member of their family. So, I say that 140 crore people of the country are my family."

BJP's 'Modi ka parivar' initiative

The BJP came forward to back PM Modi over family row triggered by Lalu as several top leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari changed their bio on X in solidarity with PM Modi.

