'Returned with Ayodhya in my heart': PM Modi replies to President Murmu's letter after Pran Pratishtha

Follow us on Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir.

Ram Mandir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday replied to President Droupadi Murmu's letter on Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratishtha' saying he has returned with one Ayodhya in his heart that will never go away from him.

The letter reads, "...I undertook Ayodhya Dham's Yatra as a pilgrim. I was overwhelmed with emotions upon reaching the holy land which has such a confluence of devotion and history..."

In his letter, PM Modi said, "Two days ago I received a very inspiring letter from the respected President. Today I have tried to express my gratitude through a letter."

More to follow...