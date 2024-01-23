'Appeal devotees to remain patient': Ram Janmbhoomi chief priest as huge crowd gathers outside Ram Mandir

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel stand guard to manage the crowd as they wait for darshan at the Ram temple, in Ayodhya.

Ram Mandir: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest, Acharya Satyendra Das on Tuesday assured all the devotees who have come to offer prayers at the Ram Temple that they will be able to take darshan of Ram Lalla but have asked them to remain patient. This comes after security and crows management officials at the temple had a hard time earlier today controlling a massive crowd of pilgrims.

"I assure all devotees that they will be able to take darshan of Ram Lalla. The darshan has been going on continuously. I appeal to the devotees to remain patient," said Acharya Satyendra Das, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Chief Priest.

Earlier today, a huge influx of devotees thronged to the Ram Mandir to take Ram Lalla's darshan a day after 'Pran Pratishtha' when the temple was open for general public.

According to reports, around 2-3 lakh people have so far visited the temple and as many as waiting outside. Some have been there in the queue since Monday night.

Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad and Uttar Pradesh DG Law & Order Prashant Kumar along with other police officers were seen present inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Mandir to manage the crowd.

The Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in the presence of around 8,000 guests comprising of industrialists, boolywood celebrities, saints, among others.

CM Yogi visits Ram Mandir to monitor devotees rush

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya to see arrangements at the Ram temple, which was opened for the people a day after the consecration ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adityanath has reached Ayodhya by air to see arrangements at the temple, which has been opened for the devotees, Director Information Shishir told PTI. The chief minister will also visit the temple, he said.

"Till afternoon, 2.5 to 3 lakh devotees have paid obeisance in the temple and a similar number of them are remaining. Over 8,000 policemen are overseeing the arrangements and everything is under control," Shishir said.

Special DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar and Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad are inside the temple and overseeing the arrangements.

Consecration of the Ram Lalla idol was held amid religious fervour on Monday in the newly built temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Modi took part in the 'pran pratishtha' rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

A score of luminaries from the field of cinema, sports and saints had attended the ceremony.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya: CM Yogi 'upset' with 'crowd management', conducts aerial survey over Ram Temple