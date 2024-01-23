Ayodhya: CM Yogi 'upset' with 'crowd management', conducts aerial survey over Ram Temple

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ayodhya crowd

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday had a hard time managing a sea of devotees who thronged the gates of the Ram Mandir complex in Ayodhya, jostling to enter the temple that opened to the public, a day after the consecration of the new Ram Lalla idol. A landmark event was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also gave a clarion call to go beyond the grand mandir's construction to build the foundation of a "strong, capable and divine" India of the next 1,000 years.

If reports are to be believed, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is upset with the administration and the police who have been unable to manage the crowd. For some hours, security personnel drawn from police and paramilitary forces had a tough time controlling the crowd of devotees, many of whom had been queuing up since late Monday night. While many senior police officials are inside the Ram Temple to manage the crowd, the CM himself conducted an aerial survey.