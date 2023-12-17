PM Modi reacts to Parliament security breach incident, says 'need to go to the root cause'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the first time, reacted to the incident of security breach in Parliament on December 13. While speaking to a daily (Dainik Jagran), PM Modi said it was a sad incident. He asserted instead of arguing or protesting on accident, it is necessary to go deeper into it.

Two intruders jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour and released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs on December 13, which marked the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack.

We need to understand why this was done, he added.

The prime minister said we should go into the depth of this accident and find a solution so that it cannot happen again.

"After this incident, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha has ordered an investigation and we all are confident that the conspiracy will be exposed," the PM said.

It is important to know what were the intentions of the accused behind this incident and which elements were active behind it, he added.

Om Birla writes a letter to MPs

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote a letter to all the MPs urging them to pay extra caution while issuing passes for visitors of Parliament. He also informed members of the House that he has constituted a high-level inquiry committee for an in-depth investigation of the incident.

