'High-level inquiry committee constituted': Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to MPs on Parliament security breach

Parliament security breach: Days after the major security breach in the Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla wrote a letter to all the members of Parliament, saying that it is a matter of grave concern. He also informed members of the House that he has constituted a high-level inquiry committee for an in-depth investigation of the incident.

"The unfortunate incident that took place inside the House on 13 December 2023, is a matter of grave concern for all of us. We expressed our collective concern over this incident in the House. On the same day, I discussed with the leaders of all parties as to how we can further strengthen the security arrangements in Parliament. Some of the important suggestions made during the meeting have been implemented immediately," he said.

High-level inquiry committee constituted

The Lok Sabha Speaker further said that the high-powered committee has also been constituted to review security aspects in the Parliament Complex and formulate a concrete action plan to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

In his letter addressed to all the MPs, Om Birla wrote, "A high-level inquiry Committee has been constituted for an in-depth investigation of the incident that took place inside the House. The Committee has started working. The report of this Committee will soon be shared with the House. In addition, I have also constituted a high-powered committee that will review various aspects of security in the Parliament Complex and formulate a concrete action plan to ensure that such incidents do not recur."

