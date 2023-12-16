Rahul Gandhi summoned to appear in UP court over 2018 objectionable remarks on Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been summoned by the MP-MLA Court in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur. According to a counsel, he has been accused in a case in which he has been accused of making certain remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The court had earlier directed Gandhi to appear on Saturday but he failed to appear.

What's the case?

The case stems from a lawsuit filed on August 4, 2018, by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Mishra in which he accused Gandhi of making objectionable remarks against Amit Shah. Mishra's advocate Santosh Pandey said that the MP-MLA court of Sultanpur had summoned Gandhi on December 16 in the case, but he did not appear.

The complainant had referred to Gandhi’s comment that the BJP which claims to believe in honest and clean politics has a party president who is an “accused” in a murder case. Shah was the BJP president when Gandhi made the remark.

Pandey said that on November 18, Judge Yogesh Yadav after arguments reserved the verdict and posted the next hearing for November 27 and summoned Gandhi to appear on December 16. Mishra is a former chairman of a cooperative bank and a resident of Hanumanganj.

Rahul Gandhi in 'all-Modi thieves' case

In a separate defamation case on July 6, 2019, Rahul Gandhi was granted bail by a Patna court. This case, filed by a BJP leader, stemmed from his comments alleging, "all Modis are thieves."

(With inputs from PTI)

