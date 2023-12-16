Parliament Security Breach: Mahesh Kumawat, sixth accused, arrested in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police personnel check indentification card of a commuter near the Parliament House,

Parliament Security Breach incident: The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused, in the Parliament security breach incident. Mahesh Kumawat, had come with Lalit Jha to surrender. However, Delhi Police Special Cell arrested him today.

According to the police Lalit Jha, the fifth accused and the mastermind, allegedly circulated videos of the protest outside the complex on social media. "Before finalising this plan (to jump into the Lok Sabha chamber), they (accused) had explored certain ways that could be impactful in sending their message to the government," a Delhi Police official aware of the investigations said. They first explored immolating themselves by covering their bodies with fireproof gel but dropped this idea. They also considered distributing pamphlets inside the Parliament but finally went ahead with the plan they executed on Wednesday, the official said.

In the latest development, the footage of CCTV cameras was also analysed. The entire route of the accused was mapped. Sources said, after permission from Parliament, recreation will be done by taking the accused to the scene.

