Malda hostage case: TMC candidate Sabina Yasmin among nine summoned by NIA

New Delhi:

In the Malda Mothabari case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned nine individuals, including Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, for questioning. Among those called are TMC candidate Sabina Yasmin, her agent Abdul Rehman, and local party functionary Md Sariul, who is a block president. Sources said all nine have been asked to appear at Kaliachak police station in Malda on Sunday for interrogation.

Officials indicated that the questioning is based on call records, video footage, and other evidence collected during the investigation.

What is the Malda Mothabari case?

The case relates to a shocking incident on April 1, when seven judicial officers were held hostage for over 10 hours at the Kaliachak-II block office in Mothabari, Malda district of West Bengal. The officers, including women judges, were conducting a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls when they were surrounded and confined by a mob protesting the deletion of names from voter lists.

The situation drew widespread concern over the safety of officials and the conduct of elections.

Supreme Court terms incident ‘serious’

Taking strong note of the incident, the Supreme Court of India described it as a “brazen and deliberate attempt to obstruct the administration of justice.” The court expressed concern over the lack of timely response from state authorities, noting that the judicial officers were left without adequate protection, food, or water for hours. It also observed that the incident appeared to be “preplanned, calculated and motivated.”

Following this, the probe was handed over to the NIA from the state police.

Bail rejected for accused

Earlier this month, an NIA court in Kolkata rejected bail pleas of 52 accused persons, including the main accused Mofakkerul Islam. Their judicial custody has been extended till May 13 as the investigation continues.

Mamata Banerjee alleges political strategy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the situation was being used as part of a larger political strategy to destabilise the state. She also criticised the Election Commission, claiming that law and order was under its control during the poll period and that the state government had limited authority at the time.