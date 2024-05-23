PM Modi posts on X, 'Do watch special show 'Salaam India' with India TV's Rajat Sharma'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive conversation with India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma

Modi With Rajat Sharma: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took to Twitter and asked his followers on social media platform X to watch his special programme 'Salaam India' with India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in Salaam. The Prime Minister held an exclusive conversation in his biggest interview this election season with Rajat Sharma.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "A special 'Salaam India' programme with @RajatSharmaLive on @indiatvnews. Do watch."

The Prime Minister in a frank conversation with Rajat Sharma spoke on issues including Pakistan, BJP's 400-plus seats target, his government's foreign policy, his action against corrupt leaders, level-playing field for opposition during elections among others.

Speaking about his vision for the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his exclusive conversation with India TV, said, "I believe God has ordained that I should work 24x7 till 2047 to achieve the aim of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India)."

"I feel, God Almighty has sent me for a special purpose. God has sent me to achieve the objective of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. God is showing me the path, God is giving me the energy. I am fully confident I will achieve that target by 2047 and until that target is achieved, God will not call me back (Jab Tak Poora Nahin Hota, Mujhe Parmatma Waapas Nahin Bulayenge). I do not have any other place in this world now except this."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is presently 74 years old.

