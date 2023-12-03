PM Modi pays tribute to former President Rajendra Prasad on his 139th birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the first-ever Indian President Rajendra Prasad, on the occasion of his 139th birth anniversary. Prasad was a politician and lawyer who joined the Indian National Congress (INC) and played a key role in the independence movement.

Taking to X, PM Modi said that Prasad's profound wisdom and steadfast leadership during pivotal moments in Indian history are a source of great pride for the nation.

"His endeavours as a champion of democracy and unity continue to resonate across generations. Tributes to him on his birth anniversary," he said.

Born in 1884 in Bihar, Rajendra Prasad was the first President of India from 1950 to 1962. He was an avid supporter of Mahatma Gandhi and was imprisoned by British authorities during the Salt Satyagraha of 1931 and the Quit India movement of 1942.

