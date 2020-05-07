PM Modi to address nation at 9 am today in honour of COVID-19 warriors

PM Modi to address nation at 9 am today, will attend Buddha Purnima celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be delivering a keynote address today at 9 am at a virtual prayer meet, according to an official statement on Wednesday. PM Modi will be participating in the Buddha Purnima celebrations, a programme is being organised in honour of the Victims and frontline warriors of COVID-19.

The Union Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC) is holding a Virtual Prayer Event where all the supreme heads of Buddhist Sanghas from around the world will participate.

Buddha Purnima, also called Buddha Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

Buddha Purnima celebrations are being held through a Virtual Visak day owing to the impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic across the globe. This will be conducted in honour of all the frontline workers and victims of coronavirus.

Prayer ceremonies on the occasion will be streamed live from the Sacred Garden Lumbini in Nepal, Mahabodhi Temple, Bodhgaya, Mulgandha Kuti Vihara, Sarnath, Parinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar in India, Pirith Chanting from Ruwanweli Maha Seya in the sacred and historic Anuradhapura stupa premises, Sri Lanka, Boudhanath, Swayambhu, Namo Stupa in Nepal and other popular Buddhist sites

