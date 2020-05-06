Wednesday, May 06, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Coronavirus cases in India cross 50,000-mark. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India cross 50,000-mark. Check state-wise list

With news coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the tally in India breached 50,000-mark. The total cases of COVID-19 in the country are 52,559 while the active cases have reached 35,513, as per data by covid19india.org.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 06, 2020 23:57 IST
Coronavirus cases in India cross 50,000-mark
Image Source : PTI

Coronavirus cases in India cross 50,000-mark

Coronavirus tally in India breached 50,000-mark. By Wednesday night, The total cases of COVID-19 in the country were 52,559. Out of these 35,513 cases are active, as per data by covid19india.org.15,257 have been recovered so far in India whereas a total of 1,785 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection.

As per the covid19 live tracker, India recorded 3,154 new cases of coronavirus with 91 deaths on Wednesday. Meanwhile, as many as 1,117 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state. Total number of cases has reached 16,758 in the state with 13,013 active cases. Coronavirus death toll in Maharashtra has reached 651. 

Gujarat follows Maharashtra in the list of severely-affected states by COVID-19. Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Telangana are the other states which have reported over 1,000 cases of coronavirus till now.

Coronavirus in India: State-wise list

State/UT
Confirmed
 
Active
Recovered
Deceased
Maharashtra
 123316,758 13,013 2753,094 34651
Gujarat
 3806,625 4,729 1191,500 28396
Delhi
 5,104 3,571 1,468 165
Tamil Nadu
 7714,829 3,278 311,516 235
Rajasthan
 1593,317 1,485 2141,739 493
Madhya Pradesh
 893,138 1,854 991,099 9185
Uttar Pradesh
 1182,998 1,808 1431,130 460
Andhra Pradesh
 601,777 1,012 140729 236
Punjab
 751,526 1,364 2135 227
West Bengal
 1121,456 1,047 1265 4144
Telangana
 111,107 430 20648 29
Jammu and Kashmir
 34775 445 2322 8
Karnataka
 20693 309 23354 29
Haryana
 46594 327 4260 17
Bihar
 7542 350 30188 4
Kerala
 503 30 7469 4
Odisha
 8185 122 161 2
Jharkhand
 2127 87 437 3
Chandigarh
 5124 102 21 1
Tripura
 2264 62 2 0
Uttarakhand
 61 21 39 1
Chhattisgarh
 59 23 36 0
Assam
 146 10 235 1
Himachal Pradesh
 143 3 34 3
Ladakh
 42 25 17 0
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
 33 1 32 0
Meghalaya
 12 1 10 1
Puducherry
 9 3 6 0
Goa
 7 0 7 0
Manipur
 2 0 2 0
Mizoram
 1 0 1 0
Arunachal Pradesh
 1 0 1 0
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
 1 1 0 0
Total
 315452,559 35,513 111715,257 911,785

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

coronavirus

Fight Against Coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X