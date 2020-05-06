Coronavirus cases in India cross 50,000-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus cases in India cross 50,000-mark

Coronavirus tally in India breached 50,000-mark. By Wednesday night, The total cases of COVID-19 in the country were 52,559. Out of these 35,513 cases are active, as per data by covid19india.org.15,257 have been recovered so far in India whereas a total of 1,785 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection.

As per the covid19 live tracker, India recorded 3,154 new cases of coronavirus with 91 deaths on Wednesday. Meanwhile, as many as 1,117 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state. Total number of cases has reached 16,758 in the state with 13,013 active cases. Coronavirus death toll in Maharashtra has reached 651.

Gujarat follows Maharashtra in the list of severely-affected states by COVID-19. Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, and Telangana are the other states which have reported over 1,000 cases of coronavirus till now.

State/UT Confirmed Active Recovered Deceased Maharashtra 1233 16,758 13,013 275 3,094 34 651 Gujarat 380 6,625 4,729 119 1,500 28 396 Delhi 5,104 3,571 1,468 1 65 Tamil Nadu 771 4,829 3,278 31 1,516 2 35 Rajasthan 159 3,317 1,485 214 1,739 4 93 Madhya Pradesh 89 3,138 1,854 99 1,099 9 185 Uttar Pradesh 118 2,998 1,808 143 1,130 4 60 Andhra Pradesh 60 1,777 1,012 140 729 2 36 Punjab 75 1,526 1,364 2 135 2 27 West Bengal 112 1,456 1,047 1 265 4 144 Telangana 11 1,107 430 20 648 29 Jammu and Kashmir 34 775 445 2 322 8 Karnataka 20 693 309 23 354 29 Haryana 46 594 327 4 260 1 7 Bihar 7 542 350 30 188 4 Kerala 503 30 7 469 4 Odisha 8 185 122 1 61 2 Jharkhand 2 127 87 4 37 3 Chandigarh 5 124 102 21 1 Tripura 22 64 62 2 0 Uttarakhand 61 21 39 1 Chhattisgarh 59 23 36 0 Assam 1 46 10 2 35 1 Himachal Pradesh 1 43 3 34 3 Ladakh 42 25 17 0 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 1 32 0 Meghalaya 12 1 10 1 Puducherry 9 3 6 0 Goa 7 0 7 0 Manipur 2 0 2 0 Mizoram 1 0 1 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 1 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 1 0 0 Total 3154 52,559 35,513 1117 15,257 91 1,785

