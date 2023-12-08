PM Modi remains most popular world leader with 76 per cent rating: Survey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has again emerged as the most popular global world leader with a approval rating of 76 per cent- the highest in the world. According to the Global Leader Approval survey released by Morning Consult, PM Modi's approval rating is over 10 percentage points higher than the next leader on the list - Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

PM Modi has been consistently topping the list over the last few years. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is sixth on the list with an approval rating of 41 per cent, his highest since September.

Notably, according to the data collected from November 29-December 5, 2023, Modi also has the lowest disapproval rating on the list at just 18%.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on number fifth on the list with an approval rating of 47 per cent.

