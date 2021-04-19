Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi to chair important meeting on COVID-19 situation at 11:30 AM today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting on COVID-19 situation at 11:30 am on Monday, officials told news agency PTI.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed 1.50 crore with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,50,61,919 and the death toll increased to 1,78,769 with a record 1,619 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase for the 40th day in a row, the active cases have increased to 19,29,329 comprising 12.81 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,29,53,821, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.19 per cent, the data stated.

READ MORE: India logs 2,73,810 fresh Covid-19 cases in single day

Latest India News