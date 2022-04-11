PM Modi-US President Joe Biden virtual meet to begin shortly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi with US President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will meet virtually today to review bilateral cooperation between the two nations on a range of issues.

A while ago, US President Joe Biden tweeted that he was looking forward to a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further deepen ties with India.

It is the first of its kind interaction between the two leaders that would coincide with the maiden India-US 2+2 dialogue under the Biden administration.

“This morning, I’m meeting virtually with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. I look forward to further deepening ties between our governments, economies, and people,” Biden said in a tweet.

The two leaders will discuss cooperation on a range of issues, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

PM Modi-Joe Biden virtual meet is taking place at the same time when Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is meeting his US counterpart Lloyd Austin in Washington as part of India-US 2+2 dialogue.

