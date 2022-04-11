Ahead of Biden-Modi virtual meet today, White House says US wants India to oppose Russian war

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Highlights PM Modi, US President Joe Biden to meet virtually today.

Ahead of meet, White House said that US President will press PM to take a hard line against Russia.

The conversation will precede India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual meet tomorrow with US President Joe Biden, a top White House official said that the President will press the PM to take a hard line against Russia's Ukraine invasion.

White House's Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden will discuss how Russia's war against Ukraine is destabilizing the global food supply and commodity markets, and the need to strengthen the global economy while ”upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity."

India's neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington and earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who lauded India this month for judging “the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way.”

India abstained when the UN General Assembly voted on Thursday to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council over allegations of war crimes. India continues to purchase Russian energy despite Western pressure to avoid buying Russian oil and gas. And the US has considered sanctions on India for its recent purchase of advanced Russian air defense systems.

Indian MEA said that the virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The Leaders’ virtual interaction will precede the 4th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue which will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MEA S Jaishankar on the Indian side and their US counterparts, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

