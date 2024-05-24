AAP leaders sitting in Delhi controlling Punjab, CM cannot take a single decision: PM Modi in Gurdaspur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Gurdaspur.

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) top leaders sitting in Delhi are controlling the Punjab government via remote control saying the Chief Minister of state cannot make a single decision on his own.

Addressing a public rally in Gurdaspur, PM Narendra Modi said, "Unfortunately, Punjab is being governed via remote control. The Durbaris of Delhi are governing Punjab. The CM of Punjab cannot make a single decision on his own... The CM had to go to Tihar Jail to take new orders to run his government... After 1st June, the corrupt will go to jail again. Will the Punjab government function from the jail again?..."

"Punjab knows the true faces of the INDI alliance. Punjab has suffered the most at the hands of this INDI alliance. Partition, instability, militancy, attacking the brotherhood of Punjab, and attack on its faith. They gave wind to separatism in Punjab and caused a genocide of Sikhs in Delhi. Till the Congress was in the central government, it gave shelter to the rioters. It is Modi who reopened the 1984 case files. It is Modi who ensured punishment for the accused...," the Prime Minister said.

"'Delhi ke darbari' are running Punjab. The Punjab CM cannot take any decision on his own. His 'maalik' went to jail and the Punjab government started shutting down," the prime minister said at a poll rally, referring to the arrest and incarceration of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

"Saugandh mujhe is mitti ki, mai desh mitne nahi dunga. Mai desh nahi jhukne dunga, mai desh nahi rukne dunga," (I swear on this soil that I will not let this country disappear. I will not let the country bow down, I will not let the country stop), the Prime Minister said in Gurdaspur.

