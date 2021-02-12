Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi has 'given' Indian territory to China: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused the Modi government of giving up Indian territory to China. Addressing a press conference here, Rahul said that it is the responsibility of the Prime Minister to "protect the territory of this country".

"How he does it is his problem, not mine," he said. "PM Modi has 'given' Indian territory to China," the Congress leader added.

Rahul then called the Prime Minister a "coward" who cannot stand up to the Chinese.

"He is spitting on the sacrifice of our Army. He is betraying the sacrifice of our Army. Nobody in India should be allowed to do it," Rahul said.

"Yesterday, Defence Minister made a statement on the situation in Eastern Ladakh. Now, we find our troops are now going to be stationed at Finger 3. Finger 4 is our territory. Now, we have moved from Finger 4 to Finger3. Why has Mr Modi given up our territory to the Chinese," he asked.

Earlier on Thursday, Defence minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that India and China have agreed for disengagement in eastern Ladakh. According to a statement made by Singh, the two Asian giants have agreed for disengagement in the North and South bank of Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh that mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops in a "phased, coordinated and verifiable" manner.

The implementation of disengagement agreement, he said, started Wednesday in North and South Bank of Pangong lake.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted in May last year following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry even as the two sides continued military and diplomatic talks. India lost 20 soldiers in violent clash in Galwan valley in June while China lost around 45 troops.

