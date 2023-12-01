PM Modi gets rousing welcome in Dubai, greeted with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' chants | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi in Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Thursday night reached United Arab Emirates (UAE) to attend World Climate Action Summit, received a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora.

The diaspora members were heard chanting 'Modi, Modi', and raised slogans of 'Abki Baar Modi Sarkar' and 'Vande Mataram.' PM Modi was seen shaking hands with diaspora members outside the hotel. The members further greeted him by presenting a cultural dance.

"PM Modi recognized us as we were wearing 'Pagdis' and asked us whether we were from Pune. We felt good that PM Modi came here and shook hands with us. He is a global leader," said another member of the Indian Diaspora after meeting PM Modi in Dubai.

Further sharing on his social media X, PM Modi expressed pleasure to meet the Indian community in Dubai and said that their support and enthusiasm is a testament to our vibrant culture and strong bonds. "Deeply moved by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Dubai. Their support and enthusiasm is a testament to our vibrant culture and strong bonds," he stated.

Fresh momentum into effective climate action

Ahead of the summit, the Prime Minister said India is optimistic that the UAE-hosted COP28 will give impetus to fresh momentum into effective climate action. In an exclusive interview with UAE newspaper Al-Ittihad, the Prime Minister said India and the UAE stand as partners in shaping a greener and more prosperous future. "We remain steadfast in our joint efforts to influence the global discourse on climate action," he added.

