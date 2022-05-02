'No country will be victorious in this war', says PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine in Germany | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Berlin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Germany today, as part of his three-nation Europe tour. He said that India is on the side of peace and that it believes there will be no winner in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and all will suffer losses.

Here are the top developments:

Members of the Indian community gave a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in the German capital on Monday, at Berlin’s iconic Brandenburg Gate. Members of the Indian diaspora, including children who were waiting for the prime minister since 4 am at Hotel Adlon Kempinski, chanted “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” on seeing him. PM Modi met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the two leaders discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments. He said that the partnership between India and Germany could serve as an example of success in a complex world as the two sides inked several agreements focused on sustainable development under which India would receive USD 10.5 billion assistance by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy. He said that India has called for immediate cessation of hostilities and stressed that talks are the only solution to resolve the dispute. In their opening remarks, both the leaders highlighted key aspects of the bilateral relationship as well as shared perspectives on regional and global issues during the session, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman; External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar; Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh and Secretary Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain made presentations from the Indian side. The plenary session concluded with the signing by Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz of the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) establishing the green and sustainable development partnership. This JDI will also create a ministerial mechanism within the framework of the IGC to provide high-level coordination and political direction to the partnership. Germany was his first country as part of his three-nation Europe tour. He will be visiting Denmark and France, as well.

