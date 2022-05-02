My dream came true... he's very kind, says young girl Manya Mishra after meeting PM Modi in Berlin | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB, INDIA TV Manya Mishra who met PM Modi in Berlin speaks to India TV.

Highlights Young girl Manya Mishra meets PM Modi in Berlin

Manya presented a self-made portrait of Modi to the Prime Minister as he arrived at his hotel

Manya said it was her dream came true when he met PM Modi adding he's very kind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Berlin early Monday morning as part of his 3-nation Europe visit including Germnay, Denmark and France. PM Modi received a rousing welcome as he went to his hotel Adlon Kempinski and interacted with the members of the Indian community amid the chants of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai".

The Prime Minister upon his arrival to his hotel greeted members of the Indian community who were present there to welcome him including children.

As PM Modi was interacting with the diaspora, a small kid named Manya Mishra presented a portrait of him (PM) which she had made herself. The Prime Minister, who was touched with this gesture spared a few moments with the girl and gave his autograph on the painting.

Speaking exclusively to India TV, Manya Mishra said that she loves art so she thought of painting a portait of PM Modi.

"I made it for him... from my mothers help," said Manya who studies at a Berlin school.

"First I asked my mother what I can present PM Modi, she asked to search it on google but I got no idea... so then I thought of making this painting... my parents helped me with it."

She further said it took her one hour to sketch it whle the entire portrait was prepared in 3 hours.

Presenting her gift to PM Modi, she said, "This is for you... to which PM Modi replied very good and signed on it."

"It was a wonderful experience meeting PM Modi. He is my icon. He signed the painting I made of him and said to me 'Shabash'" she said.

Sharing her experience on meeting PM Modi, Maya said "her dream came true."

Responding to since when did she was looking forward to meet PM Modi, Manya said that ever since she started watching news because of her father... he (PM) is very kind... I'm proud of him... he's very kind."

Manya's mother Shradha Mishra also spoke to India TV and said, "Manya has been inspired from PM Modi ever since she got aware about practices like e-learning which she experiences in her school in Berlin... the same things are being launched by PM Mod in India... there is no difference between India and Germnay now..."

Manya further said that she speak about India to her german friends and they do know some words in Hindi.

ALSO READ | Modi Europe Visit: What's on table as PM begins his crucial 3-nation visit to Germany, Denmark, France

ALSO READ | Modi Europe Visit: Joyous moment when PM was welcomed by kids in Berlin with painting, songs | Watch Video

Latest India News