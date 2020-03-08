Sunday, March 08, 2020
     
  4. PM Modi condoles death of H R Bhardwaj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the death of former Union minister and Congress veteran Hansraj Bhardwaj.

New Delhi Published on: March 08, 2020 22:19 IST
Image Source : PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the death of former Union minister and Congress veteran Hansraj Bhardwaj. "Anguished by the passing away of former Minister Shri Hans Raj Bhardwaj," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.

"My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," the tweet said. The former Union law minister died after a cardiac arrest at a hospital here on Sunday evening. 

