'Journey of mutual respect': PM Modi commemorates 50 years of ties between India, South Korea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the ties between India and South Korea as the two nations completed 50 years of diplomatic ties on Sunday.

"We are celebrating 50 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and the Republic of Korea today. It has been a journey of mutual respect, shared values and growing partnerships," Modi said in a post on X.

He extended warm wishes to Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and said he is looking forward to working closely with him to deepen and expand the special strategic partnership between the two countries.

Earlier in September, the country's envoy Chang Jae-bok announced that South Korea will provide USD 4 billion to India as a line of credit over the next three years for "high-value" projects.

Addressing a press conference, the envoy told reporters that President Yoon Suk Yeol and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a discussion on the matter during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Sharing details of the meeting, the envoy said the two leaders agreed to improve strategic communication and cooperation.

