'Everyone's life should be illuminated': PM Modi greets nation on Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja 2022: As the nation gears up to celebrate Chhath for two days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

On Sunday, the PM said that the festival is dedicated to worshipping the sun and nature, as he extended these greetings on this auspicious occasion. Crores of devotees will worship the setting sun this evening, and the rising sun on Monday morning. This festival is celebrated with particular fervour in Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

In his tweet, Modi wrote: "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Chhath, dedicated to the worship of Sun God and nature. With the blessings of Lord Bhaskar's aura and Chhathi Maiya, everyone's life should always be illuminated, this is the wish."

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot visited several ghats in the city today ahead of the Chhath festival. He visited the ghats to ensure that preparations were in place for the devotees.

"Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is monitoring the preparations for Chhath at the ghats to ensure devotees face no inconvenience," Gahlot said. Yesterday, the minister also visited a Chhath ghat at Yamuna near ITO.

