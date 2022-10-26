Chhath Puja 2022 dates: Arghya time, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, day-wise schedule, significance

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Chhath Puja 2022 Dates

Chhath Puja 2022: The auspicious festival of Chhath Puja is celebrated all across the country soon after the Diwali celebrations every year. The festival is dedicated to Lord Surya and Goddess Chhathi and is celebrated on the sixth day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. It lasts for four days and every day has its own history and significance. This year Chhath Puja festival will start on 28 October 2022 and will end on 31 October 2022.

During Chhath Puja, women observe a 36-hour nirjala fast for the good health, success and longevity of their children.

Chhath Puja 2022 Dates

Chhath Puja will start from the Chaturthi Tithi of Kartik month i.e. on October 28. Arghya is offered on the first day with Nahay Khay, Kharna on the second day, the setting sun (Surya Shashth) on the third day and the rising sun (Usha Arghya) on the fourth day.

Chhath Puja 2022 Day 1: Nahay Khay

The first day of Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay. On this day, the devotees take bath in holy water, wear new clothes and eat delicious vegetarian food. Other members of the family consume food only after the women who have been fasting eat their meal. This time Nahay Khay is falling on October 28.

Chhath Puja 2022 Day 2: Kharna

The second day of Chhath Puja is called Kharna. Devotees who observe Chhath on this day, fast for the whole day and make Kheer and roti in the evening. This time Kharna will be celebrated on October 29. On the evening of Kharna, offerings of roti and jaggery kheer are made. Along with this, rice, milk dishes, thekua are also made in the prasad and worshiped with fruits and vegetables.

Chhath Puja 2022 Day 3: Surya Shashth

Arghya is offered to the setting sun in the evening on the third day of Chhath Mahaparva. This time the evening arghya will be given on October 30. On this day, Chhath Vratis observe a Nirjala fast for the whole day and offer Arghya to the setting sun in the evening. There is a tradition of offering Arghya to the Sun in a river or pond. Many times people also follow the tradition of offering Arghya to the sun by filling water in the pit in the park located in front of their house.

Chhath Puja 2022 Day 4: Usha Arghya

Arghya is offered to the rising sun on the fourth day of Chhath festival. After offering Arghya, people sit on the ghat and say their prayers, then Prasad is given to the people around. This time Arghya will be offered to the rising sun on October 31.

