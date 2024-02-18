Sunday, February 18, 2024
     
PM Modi exhorts BJP workers at party national convention, says next 100 days are important

The event was attended by several BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: February 18, 2024 14:27 IST
PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam
Image Source : @NARENDRAMODI/X PM Modi at Bharat Mandapam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the next hundred days are important for the party while addressing the national convention of the Bhartiya Janta Party at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on Sunday. 

He said, "Even after being in power, BJP workers do so much for the society, they run day and night, they do it only for the glory of Mother India." 

"I congratulate all the workers present here. BJP workers keep doing something or the other to serve the country every day of the year, but now the next 100 days are to work with new energy, new enthusiasm, new enthusiasm, new confidence, new enthusiasm.," he said.

"The world is talking about the speed that India has achieved in the last 10 years. It has achieved heights in every field. These are not small resolutions. It is also our dream, we have to develop India, the next 5 years are going to play a big role in this, we have to work many times faster than before," said PM Modi at the national convention.

