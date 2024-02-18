Modi will again become PM of country, there is no doubt about it: Amit Shah at BJP event

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the BJP's National Convention held in Delhi on Sunday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other party leaders.

"The country has decided that PM Modi will again become the PM of the country, there is no doubt about it," he added.

"In 75 years, this country has seen 17 Lok Sabha elections, 22 governments and 15 Prime Ministers. Every government in the country has tried to bring development as per its own time. But today I can say without any confusion that the work of overall development, development of every sector and development of every individual has been done only in the 10 years of PM Narendra Modi," he asserted.

BJP leaders hail Modi's development, cultural measures

Meanwhile, a political resolution passed by the BJP's national convention asserted that the 10 years of the Narendra Modi government has made the idea of "Ram Rajya" come true on the ground. The resolution -- "Viksit Bharat-Modi ki guarantee"-- passed during the two-day convention, which began on Saturday, also attacked the Congress, saying people lost their trust in the party quickly wherever it was in power and brought back the BJP, a reference to states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

A host of BJP leaders highlighted the government's development and cultural measures, and various initiatives for south India, farmers and Sikhs during their remarks on the resolution.

Amid protests by a section of farmers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in his remarks while proposing the resolution that no government has done as much for farmers as the one led by Narendra Modi.

"Farmers are no less than family for the prime minister," he said.

The resolution also accused the opposition INDIA bloc of engaging in caste-based divisive politics and contrasted their approach with Modi's assertion that the country has only four castes -- the poor, farmers, women and the youth.

The government's initiatives have empowered these four "castes" as they are at the centre of its every scheme, it stated.

Under Modi's leadership, not only has the Ram temple been constructed but he has also realised the dream of "Ram Rajya" in totality by working to empower all sections of society, the resolution said.

The national convention expresses its unbreakable trust that the Modi government 3.0 will further speed up the country's development and scale new records of success to realise the prime minister's dream of a developed India by 2047, it stated.

Asserting that India has emerged as a strong and capable country, having relentlessly marched on the path of security, prosperity and happiness, the BJP reposed its faith in its 'foremost" leader and expressed confidence that it will win 370 seats and its alliance will bag over 400 seats.

"The 10 years of the Modi government has realised the idea of Ram Rajya on the ground," it said.

Singh also took a swipe at the opposition, claiming that the respect it has received from the ruling dispensation in the last 10 years is unprecedented.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath lauded Modi's leadership as he dwelt on the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya that "ended" the wait of over five centuries, bringing joy to the followers of Sanatan Dharma.

The resolution lauded the government for honouring the country's Sanatan culture. Modi's guarantee is the guarantee for a developed India, Adityanath said, asserting that the central government's welfare initiatives reached all sections of society without any discrimination on the lines of caste, region or faith.

His mention of the temple construction, an issue close to the heart of BJP cadres, drew applause from over 11,500 party delegates drawn from across the country, and the slogan of "Modi hai toh mumkin hai" (Modi can make it possible) was also raised as the government's achievements were highlighted by senior leaders.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seconded the resolution and spoke on the global gaze shifting towards the thriving economy of India amid recession in economies around the world.

She also spoke in Tamil and Telugu after Modi urged her to do so. The Union finance minister said India is growing at the fastest pace among major economies and investments are inclined towards India, a "significant" achievement over the past decade.

Taking the Indian economy from the "fragile five" under the UPA government to the top five, the prime minister has steered the country's growth, she said.

Also read: Kamal Nath, his son Nakul and other Congress MLAs likely to join BJP tomorrow: Sources