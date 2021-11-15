PM Modi to inaugurate Bhopal's revamped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to inaugurate world-class revamped Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Railway Station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal during his visit to Madhya Pradesh today. He will also dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives of the railways in the state.

These include the gauge converted and electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj Broad Gauge section, third line in Bhopal-Barkhera section, gauge converted and electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri Broad Gauge section and electrified Guna-Gwalior section.

Modi will also flag off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain-Indore and Indore-Ujjain.

During the event, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Governor Mangubhai C Patel, Union Ministers Dr Virendra Kumar, Narendra Singh Tomar, and Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Union Ministers of State Prahlad S Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Dr L Murugan will also be present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan at Jamburi Maidan, Bhopal, where he will launch multiple initiatives for the welfare of the Janjatiya community at around 1 pm.

As per an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the Prime Minister will launch the Ration Aapke Gram scheme in Madhya Pradesh, during the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan.

During the Mahasammelan, the Prime Minister will also hand over genetic counselling cards to beneficiaries, marking the launch of the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell (Hemoglobinopathy) Mission.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 50 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the country in states and UT including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

He will also hand over appointment letters to newly appointed Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups teachers.

Rani Kamlapati Railway station

The redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway station, named after brave and fearless Queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom, is the first world class railway station in Madhya Pradesh.

The station, redeveloped in public private partnership (PPP) mode, has been designed as a green building with modern world class amenities which has also taken into account ease of mobility for ‘divyangjans’ (physically challenged). The station is also developed as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport.

IAF lands fighter aircraft on Purvanchal Expressway

The Indian Air Force landed fighter aircraft on the Purvanchal Expressway on Sunday as part of its rehearsal for an airshow on November 16 on the occasion of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More rehearsals will be carried out by the IAF at the airstrip before November 16, official sources told PTI. They said 30 fighter planes will showcase their might at the newly constructed expressway after Prime Minister Modi dedicates the 340-km long Purvanchal Expressway to the nation on Tuesday.

According to officials, the prime minister and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will land at this same airstrip in an IAF C-130 Hercules plane on Tuesday.

