PM Modi to attend 'All India DG-IG police conference' today; prison reforms, cyber crime on agenda | DETAILS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the All India Conference of Director Generals (DG's) and Inspector Generals (IG's) of Police at the National Agricultural Science Complex in New Delhi on Saturday. According to government officials, the conference would take place in a hybrid format.

They further informed that about 100 invitees including DGP of States/UTs and Heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organizations would attend the Conference in person, while the remaining invitees will participate virtually from across the country.

According to the information, the conference will cover a wide range of topics, including prison reform, left-wing extremism, counterterrorism challenges, cybercrime, and technology in policing.

About the conference

The conference is the result of comprehensive discussions on specific subjects among police and intelligence professionals from the district, state, and national levels. The conference will also feature presentations of best practices from states and UTs related to each of the themes so that states can exchange ideas.

The conference has started discussions on futuristic topics in policing and security, to ensure not only safety in the present times but also to develop the capability to meet emerging issues and challenges.

PM takes keen interest in DGP conference

It should be noted here that the Prime Minister has also encouraged the organisation of annual DGP conferences all across the country since 2014.

The conference was previously organised at Guwahati in 2014; Dhordo, Rann of Kutch in 2015; National Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2016; BSF Academy, Tekanpur in 2017; Kevadiya in 2018; and IISER, Pune in 2019 and at Police Headquarters, Lucknow in 2021.

