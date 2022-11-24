Thursday, November 24, 2022
     
PM Modi to address closing ceremony of Lachit Barphukan's 400th birth anniversary tomorrow

Lachit Barphukan birth anniversary celebration: Lachit Barphukan (1622-1672) was the famous General of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted the ever-expanding ambitions of the Mughals under Aurangzeb.

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). PM Modi to address closing ceremony of Lachit Barphukan's 400th birth anniversary tomorrow.

Lachit Barphukan birth anniversary celebration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the closing ceremony of the year-long celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan on Friday (November 25) at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to honour the unsung heroes in a befitting manner. In line with this, the country is celebrating 2022 as the 400th birth anniversary year of Lachit Barphukan.

The celebrations were inaugurated in February this year by former President Ram Nath Kovind in Guwahati.

Lachit Barphukan (1622-1672) was the famous General of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted the ever-expanding ambitions of the Mughals under Aurangzeb. Lachit Barphukan inspired the Assamese soldiers in the Battle of Saraighat fought in 1671 and delivered a crushing and humiliating defeat on the Mughals.

The heroic fight of Lachit Barphukan and his army remains one of the most inspiring military feats of resistance in the history of our country. Lachit Barphukan is revered as one of the greatest military heroes of India. The week-long celebrations for the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan began on Friday in Guwahati with various uniformed men and women participating in a march past to commemorate the valour and sacrifice he showed in thwarting the Mughal forces. The last leg of the celebrations is taken to the national capital- Vigyaan Bhawan- from November 23 to 25.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurated an exhibition on November 23 (Wednesday) with Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest.

Taking war hero Lachit Barphukan Sarma to the wider audience in the national capital on a large scale is part of the efforts of the Assam government to perpetuate the hallowed memory of the warrior both within and outside the state.

(With ANI inputs) 

ALSO READ: PM Modi distributes about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits at Rozgar Mela

ALSO READ: Gujarat Elections: People of state rejected false propaganda, promises; elected BJP, says PM Modi

