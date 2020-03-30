Image Source : FILE PM CARES Fund fraud: Alert! Delhi police detects fake UPI ID created to cheat donors

Delhi police's cybercrime unit on Sunday detected a fake Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ID created with a motive to cheat the donors of the newly launched PM CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Anyesh Roy, DCP (cybercrime) said in a tweet that the fake UPI was created with the ID pmcare@sbi, which is similar to the correct ID pmcares@sbi.

The State Bank of India has also been briefed about the fake ID and the bank has blocked it, another official said.

The matter is under investigation and efforts are being made to identify the accused, he said.

To fight against deadly coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the constitution of the PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund.

PM Modi asked people to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund so as to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic that has claimed 21 lives in India and over 25,000 across the world so far.

