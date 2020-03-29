Coronavirus lockdown: Migrants not only fleeing Delhi, but other states as well, says Kejriwal

Image Source : PTI A file photo of Arvind Kejriwal (file photo)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday made another appeal to migrant workers fleeing the national capital to stay put where they are, as he highlighted that the national capital was not the only place where the exodus was taking place.

"If you go back to your village with the coronavirus infection, then the entire village risks getting the infection from you. Please be careful and respect the lockdown orders," the Delhi CM said in a video message broadcast across major news channels.

"When Prime Minister Modi announced the lockdown he said, 'stay wherever you are', said Kejriwal, appealing to the people to stay where they were. "If we don't follow this the lockdown will not be successful and the country will fail in the fight against this virus," he went on to warn.

The Delhi further appealed to all the Delhi's landlords to talk to their tenants and not pressure them into paying the rent this month. "If someone is not able to pay the rent and is poor we assure them that Delhi government will compensate you for the same," he said.

The AAP's national convenor warned that India won't prevail in the fight against coronavirus if the migration of workers continued at its current pace.

