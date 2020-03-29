Deadliest day for Spain in coronavirus battle as 838 new deaths recorded

Image Source : AP Spain is following Italy in closing all but essential shops and services and telling people to stay at home (file photo)

Spain's health ministry on Sunday said that the country was witness to 838 new deaths due to the coronavirus, marking the most fatal 24 hours in the EU nation's battle against the pandemic. The country's death toll has now risen to 6,528, with 78,797 cases being reported so far, according to statistics from Worldometer, which has been tracking fatalities due to coronavirus across the world.

At least 14,797 people have recovered from as the European Union (EU) country mounts a national effort against the disease.

Meanwhile, the worldwide tally of coronavirus deaths crossed 31,000 on Sunday, news agency AFP reported. The French news agency noted that two-thirds of the worldwide deaths have taken place in Europe, the new epicentre of the pandemic.

Only two countries have so far recorded a higher death toll than China. While Italy has declared 10,023 deaths, Spain has seen 6,528 people succumbing to the virus so far, as per statistics.

Over 6.67 lakh coronavirus cases have been reported in 183 countries across the globe.

