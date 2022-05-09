Platform ticket price hiked to Rs 50 in Mumbai region

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Central Railway hikes platform ticket price to Rs 50 for 15 days in Mumbai region

The platform ticket rates at some railway stations in Mumbai and neighbouring cities have been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50 on a temporary basis. According to an official statement, the move by the Central Railway comes in a bid to control crowding at railway stations during the summer season and curb misuse of alarm chain pulling.

The platform ticket price is proposed to be increased as a temporary measure at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar station and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, as well as neighbouring Thane, Kalyan and Panvel stations for 15 days (from May 9 to 23) with effect from Monday, an official said.

“A total of 332 cases of alarm chain pulling were reported in Mumbai division last month. Out of these, 53 cases were registered based on valid reasons, while 279 cases did not have valid reasons," Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said.

As many as 188 offenders have been prosecuted under provisions of the Railways Act for pulling the alarm chains without sufficient or valid reasons and an amount of Rs 94,000 has been realised as penalty, the official said.

The Central Railway has appealed to passengers not to resort to alarm chain pulling for unnecessary and frivolous reasons, as it inconveniences the other travellers.

