Monday, May 09, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Four-member police team formed to look into BJYM activist's death
  • Chief Justice of Gauhati HC Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Gujarat HC judge Justice Jamshed B Pardiwala take oath as SC judges
  • Severe cyclone Asani raging in Bay of Bengal; expected to weaken without landfall
  • NIA conducts raids at 20 locations In Mumbai on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's close aides
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Platform ticket price hiked to Rs 50 in Mumbai region

Platform ticket price hiked to Rs 50 in Mumbai region

As many as 188 offenders have been prosecuted under provisions of the Railways Act for pulling the alarm chains without sufficient or valid reasons and an amount of Rs 94,000 has been realised as penalty.

Vani Mehrotra Edited by: Vani Mehrotra @vani_mehrotra
New Delhi Published on: May 09, 2022 12:27 IST
Platform ticket price hike
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Central Railway hikes platform ticket price to Rs 50 for 15 days in Mumbai region

Highlights

  • The platform ticket price has been hiked on a temporary basis, for a period of 15 days
  • This comes in a bid to control crowding at railway stations during the summer season
  • The move will also help curb the misuse of alarm chain pulling

The platform ticket rates at some railway stations in Mumbai and neighbouring cities have been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 50 on a temporary basis. According to an official statement, the move by the Central Railway comes in a bid to control crowding at railway stations during the summer season and curb misuse of alarm chain pulling. 

The platform ticket price is proposed to be increased as a temporary measure at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar station and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, as well as neighbouring Thane, Kalyan and Panvel stations for 15 days (from May 9 to 23) with effect from Monday, an official said.

“A total of 332 cases of alarm chain pulling were reported in Mumbai division last month. Out of these, 53 cases were registered based on valid reasons, while 279 cases did not have valid reasons," Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said.

As many as 188 offenders have been prosecuted under provisions of the Railways Act for pulling the alarm chains without sufficient or valid reasons and an amount of Rs 94,000 has been realised as penalty, the official said.

The Central Railway has appealed to passengers not to resort to alarm chain pulling for unnecessary and frivolous reasons, as it inconveniences the other travellers.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Tickets to National Rail Museum will now be available online

 

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News