Tickets to National Rail Museum will now be available online

Tickets to the National Rail Museum will now be available online with visitors booking their slots on the website of the Museum in advance, the Railways said on Monday. The online ticketing system for NRM was launched by V K Tripathi, Railway Board Chairman & CEO, in presence of R N Singh, Railway Board Secretary, here today on the occasion of World Heritage Day.

National Rail Museum represents 169 years of rich heritage of Indian Railways. Emulating the setting of a railway yard, the outdoor gallery houses a variety of steam, diesel and electric locomotives along with fascinating collection of royal saloons, wagons, carriages, armoured trains, rail cars and a turntable. Interactive displays and models exhibited inside the Indoor gallery displays the remarkable stories related to early modes of transportation till date.

There are variety of rides like Joy & Toy Train ride, 3D Virtual Coach ride, other simulators ride with steam, diesel and electric locomotive. NRM sees around five lakh visitors every year and showcase how Indian Railways helped in unification and progress of India as a nation. The objective for introducing the online ticketing is to eliminate queues for the visitors which in turn aimed to reduce wait time and other benefits bringing NRM on par with Delhi’s best public and private museums and galleries, the Railways said.

Visitors can also experience the train/engine simulator rides with slot booking. The customer can use multiple payment modes i.e., Credit/Debit cards, Net banking, Wallets, UPI etc. Counter booking is also enabled with POS machines for digital payments, it said. The QR code enabled tickets can even be scanned through the Mobile App provided to the Ticket checking staff at the different counters for facilitating the easy entry and joyful visit of visitors, it said. Museum remains open from Tuesday to Sunday (10:00 hours to 17:00 hours) and with the beginning of online ticketing, visitors can avail online ticket booking facility though website– www.nrmindia.org.

