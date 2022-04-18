Monday, April 18, 2022
     
17 wagons of goods train derail near Punjab's Rupnagar, no casualty reported

The incident took place near Gurudwara Bhattha Sahib when the train was returning from Ropar Thermal Plant after unloading coal, officials said.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Rupnagar Published on: April 18, 2022 15:58 IST
Image Source : PTI IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATION

The goods train had 58 wagons.

Seventeen wagons of a goods train derailed here after a herd of stray animals came onto the track in the early hours of Monday, officials said. No casualties have been reported, they said. 

The incident took place near Gurudwara Bhattha Sahib when the train was returning from Ropar Thermal Plant after unloading coal, officials said. The goods train had 58 wagons.

Officials said rail traffic on the Rupnagar-Ambala section has been disrupted. Five passenger trains, including Jan Shatabdi and Himachal Express, have been canceled, railway officials said. The traffic on this route is expected to resume by evening, they said. 

